EYES Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $41.14 Million (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $41.14 million and approximately $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EYES Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00776417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EYES Protocol Profile
EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.
Buying and Selling EYES Protocol
