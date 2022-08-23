Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $112.00 at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.04.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

