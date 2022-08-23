Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 31.50.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EE opened at 25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of 22.41 and a 200-day moving average of 39.42. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of 18.31 and a 1-year high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $1,631,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,731,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,455,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

