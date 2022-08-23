Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 15,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,214. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

