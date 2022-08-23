EventChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,820.00 (EVC)

EventChain (EVC) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. EventChain has a market cap of $41,808.93 and approximately $12,820.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

