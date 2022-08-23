ETNA Network Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $276,542.43 and $942.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ETNA Network

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

