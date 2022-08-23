EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $749.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $133,002.52 and $749.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

