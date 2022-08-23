Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $313.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $313.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.94.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $265.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $225.39 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.38.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.