ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

NYSE:ESE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.71. 771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,709. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

