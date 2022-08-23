ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Trading Down 0.5 %

ESAB stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. ESAB has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $58.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

About ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,005,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,071,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,883,000.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

