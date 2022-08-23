Equilibria Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.04 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $158,832.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equilibria has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Profile
Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Equilibria Coin Trading
