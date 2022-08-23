Equilibria Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.04 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equilibria has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $158,832.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equilibria has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Equilibria Profile

Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. Equilibria’s official website is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official message board is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Equilibria Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equilibria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equilibria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equilibria using one of the exchanges listed above.

