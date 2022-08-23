Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,204.00.

Entain Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. 395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. Entain has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

