Enjin Coin Hits Market Cap of $503.47 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $503.47 million and approximately $45.94 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

