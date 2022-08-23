Energy Vault (NRGV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV):
- 8/15/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $11.50.
- 8/9/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $11.50.
- 8/9/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $11.50.
- 6/29/2022 – Energy Vault is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Energy Vault Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NRGV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,797. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Vault (NRGV)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.