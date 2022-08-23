Energy Vault (NRGV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Energy Vault (NYSE: NRGV):

8/15/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $15.00.

8/15/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $11.50.

8/9/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $11.50.

8/9/2022 – Energy Vault had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $11.50.

6/29/2022 – Energy Vault is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Energy Vault Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NRGV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,797. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,727,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,341,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

