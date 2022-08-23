Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Energizer Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ENR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,202. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. Energizer’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

