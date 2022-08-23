EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Shares Up 3.7%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 24,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.
About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies
EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.
Featured Articles
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.