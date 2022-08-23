Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELMUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Elisa Oyj from €56.00 ($57.14) to €54.60 ($55.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. Elisa Oyj has a 1-year low of $55.20 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

