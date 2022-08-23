Einsteinium Trading Down 12.1% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $14,308.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00263799 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,791,441 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

