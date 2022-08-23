Edward J. Lehner Sells 7,500 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RYI stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a return on equity of 95.50% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RYI shares. StockNews.com raised Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ryerson in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

