eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Price Target Cut to €8.30 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.20) to €8.30 ($8.47) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

eDreams ODIGEO Stock Performance

eDreams ODIGEO stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. eDreams ODIGEO has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $11.30.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers its online travel agency services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as offers online advertising campaigns.

