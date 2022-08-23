Edgeware (EDG) Price Tops $0.0015

Edgeware (EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and approximately $344,076.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

