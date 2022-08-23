Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Invests $204,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.