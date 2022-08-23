DXdao (DXD) Price Hits $431.14 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $21.26 million and $4,613.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $431.14 or 0.02013671 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.21 or 0.00505770 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001883 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00227981 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.