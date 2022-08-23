Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,448,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 224,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $112.05 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

