Draken (DRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,276.00

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Draken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Draken has a market cap of $607,556.65 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004935 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00654729 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000342 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00177491 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi.

Buying and Selling Draken

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

