DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 240.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,430 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $189,342,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 7,654.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 854.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,142,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,326,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,220 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,179,208. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

