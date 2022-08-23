DoYourTip Hits Market Capitalization of $124,367.87 (DYT)

DoYourTip (DYT) traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $124,367.87 and $1.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 22% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00502085 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000331 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.74 or 0.02014543 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

