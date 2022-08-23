Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 502 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,374,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BBCA stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,923. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

