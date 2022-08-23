Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,370. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.88.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

