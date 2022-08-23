Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for about 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $14,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.50.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $318.07 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

