Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.33. 37,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,673. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

