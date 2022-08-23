Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,399,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,597,000 after purchasing an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 194,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,880,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.54. 777,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.