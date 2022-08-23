Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney Price Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 147,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.