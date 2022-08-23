Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $370.14. 1,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,162. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.44 and a 200 day moving average of $371.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

