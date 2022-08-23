Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.25 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE D traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 75,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 42.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

