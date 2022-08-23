Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.69.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

