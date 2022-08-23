Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$325.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.80 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after buying an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $410,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.