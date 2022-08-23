Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Position Trimmed by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 57,385 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $7,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,051,798 shares in the company, valued at $63,790,399.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,058.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,010 shares of company stock worth $5,803,197. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

DCOM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

