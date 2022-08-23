Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 7,900 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $259,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,169.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,153,244.10.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $331,104.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $279,620.10.

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,417,755.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

