DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DOCN traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.03. 17,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,676. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

