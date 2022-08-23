DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2025 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

