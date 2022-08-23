DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.24.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,259. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

