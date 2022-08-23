dHedge DAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $176,681.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $176,681.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00075387 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,491,619 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.