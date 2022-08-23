Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $0.36

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $403,808.89 and approximately $977.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 34% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008802 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

