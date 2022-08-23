Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,362. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.52. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

