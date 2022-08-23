Defis (XGM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.00

Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Defis coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Defis has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Defis has a market capitalization of $8,660.06 and approximately $8.00 worth of Defis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00053384 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis Coin Profile

XGM is a coin. Defis’ total supply is 134,558,580 coins. Defis’ official website is defisystem.io. Defis’ official Twitter account is @defisystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defis’ official message board is medium.com/@defisystem.

Buying and Selling Defis

According to CryptoCompare, “Defis control cockpit is the central software for easy handling, control and invest of the entire cryptcurrency assets. DEFIS has its own cryptocurrency $XGM, which is the fuel that powers the DEFIS Blockchain. “

