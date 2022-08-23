DeFi Pulse Index Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a total market capitalization of $52.43 million and $736,351.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can now be bought for about $93.80 or 0.00436886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Pulse Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.