DEEPSPACE Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $7,557.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00084228 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002157 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00769756 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
