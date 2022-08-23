David C. Michaels Buys 10,000 Shares of Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) Director David C. Michaels acquired 10,000 shares of Soluna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,679.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soluna stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,233. Soluna Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.68 million during the quarter. Soluna had a negative net margin of 63.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Soluna from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,065,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

