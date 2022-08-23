DAOstack (GEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $502.00

DAOstack (GEN) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $375,452.63 and approximately $502.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.90 or 1.00019391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00051631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00026447 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

